Highway 22 near Cochrane shut down after fatal collision

Highway 22 is closed near Cochrane due to a fatal collision.

RCMP said in a brief media release that they were called to a collision along the roadway at about 7:30 Sunday morning.

Highway 22 has been shut down in both directions, near the Fireside neighbourhood and motorists are being asked to avoid the area for the time being.

RCMP are recommending against unnecessary travel due to weather conditions causing snow-covered, icy roads.

