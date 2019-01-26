Sackville’s Social Market is shopping with a cause

The community of Sackville, N.S., is encouraging young entrepreneurs to come together at the Social Market — a shopping experience with a cause.

Youth entrepreneurs plied their wares on Saturday, selling everything from homemade chili to arts and crafts, channelling 100 per cent of the profits back into their charity of choice.

Organizer Roberta Hibbert says the entrepreneurs learn valuable business skills while also contributing to their community.

“People were engaging with the kids, the youth entrepreneurs in particular, and learning about their story, learning about their fundraiser,” she said.

“That’s the whole concept for those social connections. They’re working for that fundraising, they’re engaging with their story and talking about what they do. So that is what it’s all about.”

The youths are raising money for organizations like Feed Nova Scotia, Nova Scotia SPCA and even trips through Scouts Canada.

“I’m raising money for the scouts because this year we are going to the jamboree in the Netherlands,” said one of the young entrepreneurs.

Others are trying to expand their already growing businesses while also giving back.

“It feels really good because I feel it’s helping other people and I like getting the feedback. It just makes me feel good taking care of the SPCA,” said another entrepreneur.

This was the first social market in Sackville and the community is looking forward to hosting many more.

There are even plans to expand the social markets to other communities throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The next event will be held at the Sackville Legion and vendors of all ages are welcome.