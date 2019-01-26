Kelowna Rockets fall to Victoria Royals
Despite their best efforts, the Kelowna Rockets lost 4-3 to the Victoria Royals on Friday night on home ice.
The Royals opened up scoring at 3:39 of the first period with a goal from Scott Walford.
Only 10 seconds later, Tanner Sidaway widened the lead for Victoria with another goal.
The Rockets would respond at 7:45 minutes into the first period with a goal by Nolan Foote.
Into the second period, Victoria scored on a power play. Igor Martynov credited with the goal.
Into the third period, Kelowna comes back with a goal by Lassi Thomson, which makes the score 3-2 Victoria.
The Royals’ Martynov came back 30 seconds later with his second goal of the night to make it 4-2.
At 14:31, Foote also scored his second point of the night for the Rockets, making the score 4-3, which would hold out for the Royals’ win.
Kelowna outshot Victoria 27-21.
The Rockets host the Vancouver Giants on Saturday night.
WHL game outcomes for Jan 25:
Prince George Cougars 1 – 4 Calgary Hitmen
Moose Jaw Warriors 5 – 2 Edmonton Oil Kings
Medicine Hat Tigers 5 – 3 Red Deer Rebels
Brandon Wheat Kings 0 – 4 Regina Pats
Saskatoon Blades 5 – 2 Swift Current Broncos
Spokane Chiefs 0 – 3 Kamloops Blazers
Everett Silvertips 2 – 0 Tri-City Americans
Lethbridge Hurricanes 4- 3 Seattle Thunderbirds (third period)
