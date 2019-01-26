Sports
Kelowna Rockets fall to Victoria Royals

The Kelowna Rockets Kyle Topping and Lassi Thomson celebrate a goal against the Victoria Royals on Friday night at Prospera Place in Kelowna.

Despite their best efforts, the Kelowna Rockets lost 4-3 to the Victoria Royals on Friday night on home ice.

The Royals opened up scoring at 3:39 of the first period with a goal from Scott Walford.

Only 10 seconds later, Tanner Sidaway widened the lead for Victoria with another goal.

The Rockets would respond at 7:45 minutes into the first period with a goal by Nolan Foote.

Into the second period, Victoria scored on a power play. Igor Martynov credited with the goal.

Into the third period, Kelowna comes back with a goal by Lassi Thomson, which makes the score 3-2 Victoria.

The Royals’ Martynov came back 30 seconds later with his second goal of the night to make it 4-2.

At 14:31, Foote also scored his second point of the night for the Rockets, making the score 4-3, which would hold out for the Royals’ win.

Kelowna outshot Victoria 27-21.

The Rockets host the Vancouver Giants on Saturday night.

WHL game outcomes for Jan 25: 

Prince George Cougars  1 – 4  Calgary Hitmen

Moose Jaw Warriors  5 – 2  Edmonton Oil Kings

Medicine Hat Tigers  5 – 3  Red Deer Rebels

Brandon Wheat Kings  0 – 4  Regina Pats

Saskatoon Blades  5 – 2  Swift Current Broncos

Spokane Chiefs  0 – 3  Kamloops Blazers

Everett Silvertips  2 – 0  Tri-City Americans

Lethbridge Hurricanes  4- 3  Seattle Thunderbirds  (third period)

 

 

 

 

 

 

