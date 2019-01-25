Winnepeg’s HSC Foundation Hope to Life Radiothon exceeds donation goal

Thanks to generous donors, the Health Sciences Centre Foundation’s Hope to Life Radiothon, presented by Maric Homes, exceeded its goal by more than $9,000.

As of Friday evening, the total amount raised was $184,120.56.

“This community is making an incredible impact on Manitoba’s health-care system through the HSC Foundation,” sand Jonathon Lyon, president and CEO of the foundation. “Our donors change lives and they save lives. We’re extremely grateful for the generosity that we saw today and that we see every day.”

The money will be spent on improving patient care through research projects, training opportunities for staff, and new state-of-the-art medical equipment and facilities.

“It has been absolutely incredible,” said Monique Levesque-Pharoah, manager of sponsorships and events with the foundation. “We really have to say everyone coming together really made the difference.”

The total amount included $30,000 in matching gifts from The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, Johnston Group, and Access Credit Union, as well as $8,000 in matching gifts from the Challoner Family.

The Radiothon was broadcast live on 680 CJOB from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Power 97 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Even though the Radiothon is over, donations are still being accepted, just visit hopetolife.ca or call 204-515-5612.