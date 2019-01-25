Joseph Raaymakers and the London Knights return home to blank Windsor 7-0

On Thursday night, Joseph Raaymakers became the sixth Ontario Hockey League goaltender to reach 100 wins.

On Friday, he celebrated in front of the fans at Budweiser Gardens with a 22-save shutout as the London Knights defeated the Windsor Spitfires 7-0 for their second victory in as many nights.

London knocked off the Spitfires 7-3 in Windsor on Thursday.

Liam Foudy led the way offensively for the Knights as he extended his goal-scoring streak to eight games and his point streak to nine games with a four-point game. Foudy opened the scoring, added three assists and was a big part of a perfect penalty kill for London.

The Knights killed off all six Spitfire power plays.

Connor McMichael returned to the London lineup after scoring the game-winner at the top prospects game and had a goal and two assists. Matvey Guskov was in Red Deer, Alta., with McMichael and also hit the score sheet for London.

The Knights reached 70 points on the season with the victory and remain tied for first overall in the OHL with the Ottawa 67s. Ottawa beat the Oshawa Generals 9-6 on Friday.

READ MORE: Around the OHL: Big games, big goals and future draft picks

How the goals were scored

It took Foudy about nine seconds to run his point streak to nine games. He stepped off the London bench, zoomed into the Windsor zone and tipped an Alec Regula shot past Spitfires goalie Kari Piiroinen for his 23rd goal of the season. Foudy now has eight goals in his last eight games.

Cole Tymkin muscled his way out of a pile in the Windsor end and then quickly wrapped the puck around the net and off the left pad of Kari Piiroinen. The rebound kicked out to Kevin Hancock and he flipped his 38th goal of the year into the Spitfires net to give the Knights a 2-0 lead.

Connor McMichael scored to make it 3-0 London right off a faceoff in the Windsor zone at 15:33 of the opening period.

As the second period started, the Knights kept adding. Evan Bouchard banged in a Cole Tymkin rebound and then Regula played trailer on a play into the Spitfires’ zone, took a feed and ripped a shot past Piiroinen and London led 5-0 through 40 minutes.

The Knights went ahead 6-0 at 8:33 of the third period when Matvey Guskov’s first attempt was stopped by Piiroinen, but he found a way to dig the puck free and put it in for his eigth goal of the year.

Tonio Stranges finished the scoring as he banged home a slick pass in front from McMichael.

Raaymakers hits 100 wins

Thursday’s win in Windsor didn’t just move the London Knights into a tie for first place with Ottawa in the Ontario Hockey League standings, it saw Raaymakers record his 100th OHL victory. The 20-year-old from Chatham joined the Knights in October of 2018 and already has 50 wins in green and gold. Add in the 50 he earned as a member of the Soo Greyhounds and he has become only the sixth goaltender to hit the century mark in league history. Two others have London connections. Kyle Gajewski is from London and Adam Dennis won a Memorial Cup with the Knights in 2005. Devin Williams, J.P. Anderson and Jim Ralph round out the sensational six.

READ MORE: Win in Windsor moves London Knights into tie for 1st overall in OHL standings

Nazem Kadri enters All-Star Break with a hat trick

Ask Nazem Kadri about what he sees when he closes his eyes and thinks about the 2018-19 season. No doubt visions of goal posts, sides of nets and pieces of goalies that appeared out of nowhere would fill his head. The Londoner and former Knight has had more pucks stay out for him than go in. With an extended break waiting, Kadri put the puck exactly where he wanted on Wednesday against Washington as he recorded a hat trick in a win over the Capitals. It was Kadri’s first three-goal game of the year and gave him four goals in four games as the break began.

Katelyn Gosling and Brittany Howard to represent Canada

The Canada-U.S.A women’s hockey Rivalry Series will start on February 12 at Budweiser Gardens and two players will get to play for their country on their home turf. Londoner Katelyn Gosling grew up playing London Devilettes and then starred at Western, eventually becoming captain of the Western Mustangs. She is currently a member of the CWHL’s Calgary Inferno.

Howard is from St. Thomas and also grew up playing Devilettes. She played NCAA at Robert Morris and is the school’s all-time leading scorer. She was selected 10th overall by the Buffalo Beauts of the NWHL.

READ MORE: OHL Roundup: Thursday, January 24, 2019

Up next

The Knights visit Oshawa on Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Oshawa made a significant number of moves leading up to the trade deadline that had fans guessing exactly what they were trying to do. Were they trying to contend this year? Were they building toward the future? In a way, they were trying to do both. They had players like Jack Studnicka and Matt Brassard who brought them a big return in a deal with Niagara, but they also added key parts of last year’s OHL champions, getting Brandon Saigeon and former Knight Nic Mattinen from the Hamilton Bulldogs. They have been on a recent tear, going 5-0-0-0. They will host the Ottawa 67s for the second day in a row before their game with London, so this weekend will be a big test for the Generals.

The pregame show gets going at 6 p.m. on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the Radioplayer Canada app.