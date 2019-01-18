Around the OHL: Big games, big goals and future draft picks

With Jake Jeffrey getting a well-deserved shift off, host Mike Stubbs is talking to the Ontario Hockey League’s top goal-getter this year as well as James Kennedy of OHL Central Scouting on this episode of Around the OHL.

Tye Felhaber talks about what his year has been like with the Ottawa 67’s as they push hard for a championship. Felhaber discusses some of the things in his hockey career that have led to the success he is enjoying this season.

Meanwhile, Kennedy gives us a very early look at some of the names to know for the 2019 OHL Priority Selection and outlines just how dangerous the Don Mills Flyers have been this year and how prominent some of their players could be when Ontario Hockey League teams call out the names of the draft picks in April.

Stubbs also takes a look at how the OHL schedule brought four of the top teams in the league together over a 10-day period, matching them head-to-head on the ice and giving fans a glimpse of what may be to come should each of them get to where to hope to in the playoffs.

Jake Jeffrey is the morning anchor and host of 980 News at Noon on 980 CFPL, assistant general manager of the Strathroy Rockets, a hockey coach and the co-host of the Around the OHL podcast.

Mike Stubbs is the radio voice of the London Knights and host of London Live from 1-3 p.m. every weekday on 980 CFPL.

