OHL Roundup: Thursday, January 24, 2019

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. – Jack Studnicka scored once and set up two more and Jason Robertson tacked on four assists as the Niagara IceDogs doubled up the Erie Otters 6-3 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Matt Brassard Jonah De Simone, Kirill Maksimov, Ben Jones and Akil Thomas also scored to help the IceDogs (28-10-7) pick up their fourth straight victory.

Jack Duff, Gera Poddubnyi and Alex Gritz responded for the Otters (18-26-2), who are on a five-game slide.

Stephen Dhillon made 36 saves for Niagara as Cole Ceci turned away 41-of-45 shots for Erie.

The IceDogs went 3 for 6 on the power play while the Otters were 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

BULLDOGS 3 COLTS 2

BARRIE, Ont. — Zachary Roy made 28 saves and Isaac Nurse scored the go-ahead goal at 9:43 of the third as Hamilton slipped past the Colts.

Liam Van Loon added a pair of goals for the Bulldogs (22-21-4), who now have a nine point lead on Barrie for the final playoff spot in the East.

Luke Bignell and Ben Hawerchuk scored for the Colts (19-24-1). Jet Greaves kicked out 32 shots in defeat.

WOLVES 7 BATTALION 0

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 19 saves for his fifth shutout of the season as Sudbury blanked the Battalion.

Adam Ruzicka had a goal and two assists for the Wolves (26-16-3), who also got goals from Blake Murray, Darian Pilon, Owen Robinson, Jack Thompson, Shane Bulitka and Anthony DeMeo.

Christian Propp allowed five goals on 30 shots before giving way to Christian Purboo, who stopped 13-of-15 shots in 31 minutes of relief for North Bay (22-22-3).

SPIRIT 5 PETES 4

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Cole Coskey broke a 4-4 tie with his second goal of the game midway through the third as Saginaw edged the Petes for its fourth win in a row.

Cole Perfetti, Justin Murray and Nicholas Porco also scored for the Spirit (29-12-4), who are 9-1-0 in their last 10. Ivan Prosvetov made 26 saves for the victory.

Max Grondin struck twice while Cameron Butler and Ryan Merkley had the other Peterborough (23-20-2) goals. Tye Austin turned aside 33 shots in a losing cause.

KNIGHTS 7 SPITFIRES 3

WINDSOR, Ont. — Billy Moskal scored two third-period goals to put the game away as London dealt the Spitfires their third consecutive loss.

Liam Foudy, Antonio Stranges, Cole Tymkin, Kevin Hancock and Paul Cotter also scored for the Knights (31-7-6), who got 23 saves from Joseph Raaymakers.

Will Cuylle had a pair of goals and Connor Corcoran also found the back of the net for Windsor (20-24-3). Colton Incze stopped 27 shots in a losing effort.

