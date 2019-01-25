Robert Major sentenced in deaths of sons, girlfriend

Robert Major has been sentenced to seven years in prison for each of three counts of criminal negligence in the deaths of two of his sons and his girlfriend.

A jury found Major guilty on Thursday of three counts each of dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, criminal negligence causing death and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

READ MORE: Robert Major found guilty of dangerous driving and criminal negligence causing death

The dangerous driving charges were stayed during sentencing Friday.

Major was also sentenced to three years for each count of bodily harm.

All the sentences will be served concurrently.

WATCH BELOW: Coverage of Robert Major’s trial

He will also be banned from driving for eight years after his release.

Major was the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup that collided with a semi-truck at the intersection of Range Road 3083 and Highway 16 on Feb. 22, 2016 near Langham. During trial at Saskatoon Court of Queen’s Bench, Major said he was looking for a stop sign moments before the crash happened.

Major’s girlfriend, 26-year-old Kimberly Oliverio, died in the collision, along with two of his sons: Theodore Cardinal, 9, and Brenden Major, 4.

READ MORE: Crown calls Robert Major ‘author of this true crime story’, defence blames sign

More to come…