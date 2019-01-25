Fredericton Robert Burns Day celebration keeps traditions alive for Scottish Canadians

On Saturday, Fredericton will pay homage to Robert Burns, considered by many to be a Scottish hero, and celebrate his cultural contributions.

Robert or Robbie burns was a famous poet and lyricist born Jan. 25, 1759 in Alloway, Scotland. Known as the common man’s poet, Burns worked as a tenant farmer and used his life experiences as an inspiration for his poems.

“His poetry was basically about — and probably for — the ordinary people of Scotland and therefore he became known as the national poet of Scotland,” said Will Hyslop, of the Fredericton Society of Saint Andrew Pipe Band.

A celebration of Robbie Burn’s Day will be hosted by the Fredericton Society of Saint Andrew Pipe Band at Picaroons Traditional Ales on Saturday night.

The event includes a dramatic Burns poem performance and, of course, there will be haggis — a savoury pudding containing sheep’s pluck, minced with onion, oatmeal, suet, spices, and salt, mixed with stock, and cooked while traditionally encased in the animal’s stomach.

“Haggis is, to me, like a sausage and it was put in a sheep’s stomach, and at a certain point in the poem the reciter of the ode to haggis takes out a long knife and stabs the haggis right through the middle and it’s great fun,” said Sandy Gordon from Fredericton Society of Saint Andrew Pipe Band.

But the traditional Scottish delicacy isn’t for everyone.

“Some people think ‘oh no! I can’t eat that because it’s got organ meat in it,'” said Gordon. “So, those of us who like haggis collect the servings from those people and eat it all ourselves.”

After the haggis, they watch highland dancers and listen to the bagpipe and Scottish singing.

Towards the end of the night, an event attendee will be selected to recite one of Burns’s poems, as an ode to the immortal memory of the poet, and offer a toast to the lassies. The Fredericton society of Saint Andrew wants to keep up Scottish traditions by hosting this party.

“It’s part of my heritage and the members of Society have been doing this for decades or more and I think it’s something to carry on those traditions is important,” said Hyslop.