Murder charge laid in Maple Creek, Sask. fatal crash

A Maple Creek, Sask., man is charged with murder in a fatal crash from October 2018.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Oct. 7 on Highway 21 just north of Maple Creek.

The driver of one vehicle, Lesa Zoerb, 50, was killed in the crash. She was also from Maple Creek.

Zoerb, who worked for Correctional Service of Canada (CSC), was on-duty at the time of the crash.

CSC said she was returning to Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge from supervising an offender at a hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle, Ronald Plummer, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Regina hospital by STARS.

RCMP said Friday they have charged Plummer, 56, with second-degree murder in Zoerb’s death.

He is also charged with aggravated assault from an incident that occurred earlier in the day of the fatal crash.

RCMP said no other details will be released as the matter is before the court.

Plummer was scheduled to appear Friday in Saskatoon provincial court.

