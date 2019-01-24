Kerri Einarson still unbeaten at Manitoba Scotties

After steamrolling the first three teams they played, Team Kerri Einarson faced a stiffer test on Thursday at the Manitoba Scotties Tournament Of Hearts in Gimli, but the top seeds still prevailed to keep their perfect record intact.

After outscoring her first three opponents by a combined total of 28-5, Einarson scored a deuce in the 10th end to secure a 7-5 victory in Draw 7 over Abby Ackland’s team from the Assiniboine Memorial Curling Club. Einarson stole a single point in the sixth end and scored two points in both the eighth and 10th ends to improve to 4-0. Team Einarson hasn’t given up any steals in their first four games of the competition.

All of the top five seeds were perfect on the opening day, but the fourth-seeded Allison Flaxey rink out of the Granite Curling Club suffered their first defeat early on Thursday. Flaxey gave up three points in the final end in a 9-6 loss to Ackland, but they bounced back in their second game of the day with an 8-6 win over Dauphin’s Lisa Hale.

The fifth-seeded Beth Peterson foursome also had their first loss. Joelle Brown from the Granite Curling Club pulled out a 6-5 Draw 5 victory and Peterson joins Flaxey at 3-1.

Asham Group Standings (Through Draw 8)

Einarson’s old teammates lead the other pool. Team Tracy Fleury is also still unbeaten after the second seeds picked up wins over Arden’s Terry Ursel and Brandon’s Alyssa Calvert.

“I think we got a lead early,” Fleury said. “Then when that happens, the other team kind of has to take some more chances, leave some more of your rocks in play, and that’s kind of the way it went.”

“It’s nice, for sure, to just get a handle on the ice and build our confidence a bit. And we know we have a tough few ahead so we’ll just try to keep doing our thing.”

The third-seeded Darcy Robertson team is also still without a blemish. Victories over Calvert and Ursel have them neck-and-neck with Fleury at four wins apiece.

Asham Express Group Standings

The top two teams from each pool will advance to the playoff round in the Page Playoff system. The championship final will be played on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT.

