Kerri Einarson rolls over competition on opening day of Manitoba Scotties

Top seed Kerri Einarson made quick work of her two opponents on the opening day of the Manitoba Scotties Tournament Of Hearts in Gimli.

Einarson opened the event with a 9-2 victory over the Granite Curling Club’s Joelle Brown and followed it up with a convincing 10-0 win against Stonewall’s Rebecca Lamb.

In Draw 1 on Wednesday morning, Einarson stole points in three consecutive ends en route to her first win. Then, in Draw 3, Einarson and her team from Gimli Curling Club scored points in all five ends, including a four-ender in the fifth end before the two teams shook hands.

Fourth seed Allison Flaxey (Granite Curling Club) and fifth seed Beth Peterson (Assiniboine Memorial Curling Club) both picked up a pair of victories to get things started.

Asham Group Standings (Through Draw 3)

In the other pool, the second-seeded Tracy Fleury foursome out of East St. Paul garnered an 8-2 triumph over Brandon’s Tiffany McLean. The third-ranked Darcy Robertson rink out of the Assiniboine Memorial Curling Club also won their opening game 8-4 against Laura Burtnyk.

Jennifer Clark-Rouire (Miami Curling Club) and Kristy Watling (Fort Rouge Curling Club) also earned wins in Draw 2.

Asham Express Group Standings (Through Draw 3)

The top two teams in each group will qualify for the playoffs. The event concludes with the provincial women’s final on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT.