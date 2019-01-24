RCMP, Kingston police conduct raids in Kingston

Kingston police have confirmed that they and RCMP officers conducted at least two raids at Kingston homes on Thursday afternoon.

RCMP say they have arrested two people in Kingston and said operations are still ongoing.

The first raid was conducted at a home on Kingsdale Avenue. The location of the second raid was a home at 430 MacDonnell St.

The RCMP & Kingston Police, confirm that police operations are taking place in #Kingston. All actions are being taken to ensure public safety. ^JT — RCMP, Ontario (@RCMPONT) January 24, 2019

Officers stayed on scene at both locations for several hours. Many of the officers were driving unmarked vehicles, and were wearing plain clothes.

Kingston police assured via social media that the public had no reason to be concerned.

In regards to police operations within the City, we can ensure everyone there is no public safety issues to be concerned about. #ygk https://t.co/2iqrydun4z — Kingston Police (@KingstonPolice) January 24, 2019

Earlier in the day, witnesses reported seeing RCMP officers at the Kingston Memorial Centre. The witnesses believed the officers were conducting training exercises, but it’s unclear why RCMP officers were there.

The purpose of the raids are still unknown.

— More information to come.