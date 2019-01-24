RCMP, Kingston police conduct raids in Kingston

Kingston police have confirmed that they and RCMP officers conducted at least two raids at Kingston homes on Thursday afternoon.
RCMP say they have arrested two people in Kingston and said operations are still ongoing.
The first raid was conducted at a home on Kingsdale Avenue. The location of the second raid was a home at 430 MacDonnell St.
Officers stayed on scene at both locations for several hours. Many of the officers were driving unmarked vehicles, and were wearing plain clothes.
Kingston police assured via social media that the public had no reason to be concerned.
Earlier in the day, witnesses reported seeing RCMP officers at the Kingston Memorial Centre. The witnesses believed the officers were conducting training exercises, but it’s unclear why RCMP officers were there.
The purpose of the raids are still unknown.
