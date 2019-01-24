Prohibited driver involved in Highway 97 crash on Tuesday

Police in the Okanagan are investigating an accident on Highway 97 that involved a vehicle turning left and a prohibited driver.

According to Summerland RCMP, the two-vehicle accident occurred Tuesday, at 5 p.m., along Highway 97 and Rosedale Avenue. A northbound vehicle was attempting to turn left onto Rosedale when it was hit by a southbound vehicle.

The northbound vehicle was pushed into a traffic standard, and police say a pedestrian standing near the intersection, waiting to cross, was hit and suffered minor injuries.

The driver and a passenger in the northbound vehicle were taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the driver of the southbound vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Police added that the southbound driver was prohibited from driving in B.C., and that the investigation continues to support charges for prohibited driving.