Aldergrove Subway owner fined thousands for wage violations after provincial investigation

Two Lower Mainland Subway restaurants have been fined thousands of dollars after an investigation by B.C.’s Employment Standards Branch turned up wage-related violations.

The owner also had to retroactively pay some of the employees.

The province confirms the business owner of two Subways in Aldergrove — one which appears to be closed for construction at this time — had to pay around $11,000.

About $7,000 was backpay for outstanding wages and $5,000 was in administrative penalties under the Employment Standards Act.

In a statement, the Standards Branch said:

“The investigation completed by the Employment Standards Branch resulted in the business owner paying all outstanding wages to the workers, which was about $7,000 in back pay.

“Additionally, the owner of the Subway restaurant paid $2,500 in administrative penalties for each of its locations ($5,000 total). The business, which remains open, is also now subject to escalating penalties under the Employment Standards Act if there are further wage issues at either workplace.”

Global News spoke to six current and former staff in the summer, with two saying they were so fed up they quit and one who alleged wrongful dismissal.

Their accusations ranged from apparent food-safety violations like alleged tampering with best-before dates, poor working conditions, bullying from their boss and being refused proper pay.

Pay stubs they presented to Global News showed overtime and stat holidays were paid at the minimum-wage rate instead of time-and-a-half.

In the summer, the B.C. Federation of Labour said it is all too familiar with these kinds of problems.

“This kind of thing happens all the time and isn’t often paid attention to and because these are folks who really don’t have a voice,” Aaron Ekman, secretary-treasurer, said.

The owner of the businesses previously told Global News she feels she did nothing wrong and directed any further media inquiries to Subway corporate, which later launched its own investigation.

Subway said the owner co-operated fully and said they found no food-safety issues, adding they were waiting for the Ministry of Labour to complete its probe before taking further action.

Meanwhile, the province says it’s important to file a formal complaint with the Employment Standards Branch as soon as possible if something happens at work because if a complaint isn’t received within six months of something occurring or within six months of termination, the employee is essentially out of luck.

