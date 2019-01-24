Woman charged with impaired driving after vehicle drives into ditch in Huntsville

A woman has been charged with impaired driving after a single-vehicle collision in Huntsville, police say.
According to Huntsville OPP, on Wednesday just before 9 a.m., a vehicle drove into the ditch at Brunel Road and Concession Roads 4 and 5.
Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle and veered into the ditch.
Officers say following an investigation, 42-year-old Michelle MacCormack was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80 milligrams and driving while under suspension.
According to police, she is scheduled to appear in court in Huntsville on Feb. 20.
