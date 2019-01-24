Crime
January 24, 2019 11:43 am

Woman charged with impaired driving after vehicle drives into ditch in Huntsville

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police say the accused is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 20.

A woman has been charged with impaired driving after a single-vehicle collision in Huntsville, police say.

According to Huntsville OPP, on Wednesday just before 9 a.m., a vehicle drove into the ditch at Brunel Road and Concession Roads 4 and 5.

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle and veered into the ditch.

Officers say following an investigation, 42-year-old Michelle MacCormack was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80 milligrams and driving while under suspension.

According to police, she is scheduled to appear in court in Huntsville on Feb. 20.

