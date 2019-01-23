Woman struck by vehicle in Newmarket, suffers life-threatening injuries: police

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Newmarket, police say.

On Tuesday at around 6:20 p.m., according to York Regional police, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Davis and Longford drives.

Officers say the 46-year-old pedestrian from Newmarket suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

Police say she was transported to hospital where she remains.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle, an 87-year-old woman, remained at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact officers at 1-866-876-5423 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).