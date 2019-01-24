Flood watch issued for Toronto due to watershed conditions

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch following the snow and rainfall on Wednesday.

The weather system resulted in as much as 20 millimetres of precipitation through parts of the Greater Toronto Area watersheds.

The advisory was issued Wednesday evening at 10 p.m. and is in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday.

Officials said the above freezing temperatures overnight in the region has caused water levels to rise near rivers and low-lying areas resulting in hazardous conditions. Areas of concerns include the Don River at Dundas and Todmorden and the Don Valley Parkway and Bayview Ave near the Don River.

The public is urged to exercise extreme caution around all bodies of water and avoid driving on flooded roadways or in low-lying areas and underpasses.

#FloodMessage TRCA has upgraded to a Flood Watch. Water levels are rising at the Don River at Dundas along the DVP. Avoid driving on flooded roadways or in low-lying areas and underpasses.#floodwatch. Details: https://t.co/qRHegiyZvH pic.twitter.com/N538kBTrbM — TRCA Flood (@TRCA_Flood) January 24, 2019