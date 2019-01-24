Hamilton’s capital budget finalized for 2019

City council has given its final approval to Hamilton’s 2019 tax-supported capital budget.

The approval supports more than $227 million in capital infrastructure projects, with a focus on roads and transit services.

Over $96 million in spending will go towards roads, bridges and sidewalks, while transit-related initiatives are valued at $24 million.

Other big-ticket items include repairs to entertainment facilities, affordable housing, West Harbour development, fire and paramedic services and waste management.

The increase in capital funding from property taxes adds up to $4.4 million, or $18 per year for an average household.

2019 tax-supported capital budget highlights

$75.8 million — roads, bridges, traffic and sidewalks

$24.3 million — transit initiatives

$20.9 million — roads growth

$15.9 million — corporate and recreation facilities

$10.7 million — fire and paramedic services

$10.0 million — central fleet vehicle replacement

$8.3 million — open space development

$8.2 million — West Harbour strategic initiatives

$7.5 million — affordable housing initiatives

$4.5 million — forestry and horticulture

$3.7 million — waste management initiatives

$2.8 million — entertainment facility rehabilitation

$2.6 million — parks and cemeteries

$2.4 million — information technology

Discussions around the 2019 operating budget will continue Thursday morning at Hamilton City Hall with the public library, farmer’s market and Hamilton Police Services budgets up for debate.