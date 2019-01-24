Politics
January 24, 2019 10:12 am

Hamilton’s capital budget finalized for 2019

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

Hamilton's 2019 capital budget has been approved, with roads, bridges and sidewalks making up the largest chunk of the $227-million infrastructure plan.

City of Hamilton/Twitter
A A

City council has given its final approval to Hamilton’s 2019 tax-supported capital budget.

The approval supports more than $227 million in capital infrastructure projects, with a focus on roads and transit services.

READ MORE: Hamilton 2019 budget talks: low taxes at odds with needed road repairs

Over $96 million in spending will go towards roads, bridges and sidewalks, while transit-related initiatives are valued at $24 million.

Other big-ticket items include repairs to entertainment facilities, affordable housing, West Harbour development, fire and paramedic services and waste management.

READ MORE: Hamilton water bills increasing in 2019

The increase in capital funding from property taxes adds up to $4.4 million, or $18 per year for an average household.

2019 tax-supported capital budget highlights

  • $75.8 million — roads, bridges, traffic and sidewalks
  • $24.3 million — transit initiatives
  • $20.9 million — roads growth
  • $15.9 million — corporate and recreation facilities
  • $10.7 million — fire and paramedic services
  • $10.0 million — central fleet vehicle replacement
  • $8.3 million — open space development
  • $8.2 million — West Harbour strategic initiatives
  • $7.5 million — affordable housing initiatives
  • $4.5 million — forestry and horticulture
  • $3.7 million — waste management initiatives
  • $2.8 million — entertainment facility rehabilitation
  • $2.6 million — parks and cemeteries
  • $2.4 million — information technology

Discussions around the 2019 operating budget will continue Thursday morning at Hamilton City Hall with the public library, farmer’s market and Hamilton Police Services budgets up for debate.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Hamilton
Hamilton 2019 capital budget
Hamilton 2019 operating budget
Hamilton capital budget
Hamilton city budget
Hamilton city council
Hamilton infrastructure deficit
Hamilton Ont.
Hamilton roads
Hamilton taxes
Hamilton transit

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.