Hamilton’s capital budget finalized for 2019

City council has given its final approval to Hamilton’s 2019 tax-supported capital budget.
The approval supports more than $227 million in capital infrastructure projects, with a focus on roads and transit services.
Over $96 million in spending will go towards roads, bridges and sidewalks, while transit-related initiatives are valued at $24 million.
Other big-ticket items include repairs to entertainment facilities, affordable housing, West Harbour development, fire and paramedic services and waste management.
The increase in capital funding from property taxes adds up to $4.4 million, or $18 per year for an average household.
2019 tax-supported capital budget highlights
Discussions around the 2019 operating budget will continue Thursday morning at Hamilton City Hall with the public library, farmer’s market and Hamilton Police Services budgets up for debate.
