Child unharmed after SUV they were in was reported stolen in Cold Lake

A child was unharmed after an SUV they were in was reported stolen outside a coffee shop in Cold Lake, Alta., on Wednesday, according to police.

The RCMP said officers were called to a reported vehicle theft outside a coffee shop at Highway 28 and 69 Avenue at about 8 a.m.

“A young child was inside while the vehicle was taken,” police said in a news release Wednesday afternoon. “Fortunately, the child was unharmed and dropped off at the Cold Lake Hospital, a short distance away, before the vehicle fled the area.”

The RCMP said their investigation into the incident is ongoing. They are now asking for tips from the public to locate both the suspect and the SUV.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s who has an average build. He was wearing a red jacket and sunglasses at the time of the incident.

The SUV reported stolen is a red 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with a hard tonneau cover and chrome running boards. It is missing a driver’s side mirror and has some body damage. The SUV was bearing Alberta licence plate number BVR 6949.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the missing vehicle is asked to call the Cold Lake RCMP detachment at 780-594-3302 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

