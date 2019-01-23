Crime
January 23, 2019 7:00 pm
Updated: January 23, 2019 7:07 pm

Baby recovered from Richmond apartment after tense, hour-long standoff

By Online Journalist  Global News

Richmond RCMP arrest a man after a tense, hour-long standoff on Wednesday. Police later recovered a baby, unharmed, from the home.

Derek Johnson
A A

Richmond RCMP arrested a man after an hour-long standoff involving heavily armed officers on Wednesday.

Richmond RCMP spokesperson Cp. Dennis Hwang said police were called to an apartment building near No. 2 Road and Blundell Road around 11:30 a.m. with reports of a domestic disturbance with a possible weapon.

READ MORE: Eight-hour police standoff with distressed man in downtown Vancouver ends peacefully

Officers with the RCMP dog squad and general duty officers surrounded the building, and the nearby Blundell Elementary School was placed under hold-and-secure procedure as a precaution, Hwang said.

richmond1

Courtesy: Derek Johnson

richmond blur 1

Courtesy: Derek Johnson

richmond13

Courtesy: Derek Johnson

richmond12

Courtesy: Derek Johnson

richmond9

Courtesy: Derek Johnson

richmond8

Courtesy: Derek Johnson

richmond 3

Courtesy: Derek Johnson


Story continues below

Eventually, a 29-year-old man in a second-floor apartment surrendered to police and was arrested.

Police also recovered a baby from inside the residence. The child was unharmed.

Hwang said no one else was in the unit at the time. He said police would be notifying the Ministry of Children and Family Development, and trying to connect with other family members.

READ MORE: Tense standoff in Richmond ends with 1 arrest

Investigators could not yet confirm whether a weapon was actually on site. Hwang said police were holding the unit to obtain a search warrant.

It’s unclear what charges the man may face.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
baby rescued standoff
Blundell Elementary
Blundell Road
Police
RCMP standoff
rcmp standoff baby
Richmond
Richmond crime
Richmond police
Richmond RCMP
Richmond standoff
Standoff
tense standoff

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.