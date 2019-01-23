Baby recovered from Richmond apartment after tense, hour-long standoff

Richmond RCMP arrested a man after an hour-long standoff involving heavily armed officers on Wednesday.

Richmond RCMP spokesperson Cp. Dennis Hwang said police were called to an apartment building near No. 2 Road and Blundell Road around 11:30 a.m. with reports of a domestic disturbance with a possible weapon.

Officers with the RCMP dog squad and general duty officers surrounded the building, and the nearby Blundell Elementary School was placed under hold-and-secure procedure as a precaution, Hwang said.

Eventually, a 29-year-old man in a second-floor apartment surrendered to police and was arrested.

Police also recovered a baby from inside the residence. The child was unharmed.

Hwang said no one else was in the unit at the time. He said police would be notifying the Ministry of Children and Family Development, and trying to connect with other family members.

Investigators could not yet confirm whether a weapon was actually on site. Hwang said police were holding the unit to obtain a search warrant.

It’s unclear what charges the man may face.