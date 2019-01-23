Wintry weather mess strikes Montreal

A messy mix of winter weather is hampering commutes and wreaking havoc on Montreal roads and sidewalks.

The snowfall on Wednesday, which came right after another snowstorm walloped Quebec, has made it difficult for people to get around the city by car, bus, bicycle or on foot.

Montreal police were even forced to close a street in the city’s downtown core as crews continued to clear snow from the weekend storm.

“We had to close Atwater for a few minutes,” said police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant. “Call the city to make sure they can salt and help us, at least to resolve the situation.”

The snow is expected to stop Wednesday evening, but it will be replaced by another blast of winter weather.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for parts of southern, central and eastern Quebec.

“As a warm front approaches, a band of freezing rain will develop over the Outaouais region and Montreal this evening,” said the weather agency.

“The freezing rain will push toward Quebec City tonight, then eastward on Thursday.”

The freezing rain is then expected to change to rain over Montreal late Wednesday night, which could lead to slippery roads across the city.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” Environment Canada said.

Philippe Sabourin, spokesperson for the City of Montreal, said crews are focusing on clearing and salting Montreal’s main arteries.

“For downtown Montreal, we’re actually salting and plowing the main roads so those roads are being done,” he said.

“For the little streets, we’re not going over there yet. We’re going to use the snow to absorb the freezing rain we will get later on.”

