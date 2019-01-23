Crime
January 23, 2019 5:48 pm

New video released in shocking New Westminster hit-and-run

By Online Supervisor BC  Global News

New West police need help in identifying the car in this hit-and-run video. The victim survived but the police still need more information from witnesses.

New video has now been released to the public in a shocking hit-and-run in New Westminster on Dec. 29, 2018.

New Westminster police have received video from a transit but that shows a pedestrian being struck while she crossed 6th Avenue at 7th Street at approximately 10:40 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the woman is seen pulling over and exiting his vehicle.

When police arrived, the vehicle that was suspected to have struck her was gone. A witness had remained on scene to help the pedestrian, and BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) along with the New Westminster Fire and Rescue Services were also called to the scene.

Another person had stopped their vehicle to assist the pedestrian, but when the fire department arrived, police say he got back into his white Cadillac CTS and left the scene.

The 67-year-old pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries, but was taken to hospital.

“We are still appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about the driver to come forward. We are also asking the driver to give us a call,” Sgt. Jeff Scott said in a release. “With the release of this video, we are hoping that the driver will come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Westminster Police at 604-525-5411, quoting file number 2018-24616.

