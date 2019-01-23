Calgary mom warns about health and safety concerns after furnace scare

A Calgary mom is warning others about regular inspections and maintenance after she believes a faulty furnace may have been connected to her family feeling unwell.

The fluke discovery was made by a plumber doing other work at her home.

“He opened it up and he could see a lot of debris inside of the furnace,” Colleen Brooks said.

Brooks hadn’t had her furnace inspected or cleaned for a few years but she thought since it was working, it must be fine. She was wrong.

“He (the plumber) couldn’t even restart it. It was to the point that it was completely unsafe.”

It was after that discovery the single mom started reading up on the signs of carbon monoxide poisoning. She and her kids hadn’t been feeling well for a while.

“We were like, ‘Ah ha! That must be what’s going on.’ We must have been breathing in this carbon monoxide for months and months.”

While Brooks doesn’t have evidence the furnace was to blame, she and the plumber believe it was connected.

“He’s like, ‘You guys are so lucky to even be alive,'” Brooks said.

Plumbing expert Pete Archdeken owns Calgary company Pete the Plumber.

He said furnaces may be out of sight but they shouldn’t be out of mind.

“‘It ain’t broke, don’t fix it.’ We have that mentality,” Archdekin said.

He added furnaces need to be regularly inspected — at least once every two years — by a certified gas fitter or technician. Filters also need to be changed regularly.

Homeowners should be on the lookout for how the furnace is delivering heat; if it’s making any noises like squealing and squeaking; and if your utility bills are sky-high.

As for how long a furnace can run well? Archdekin said about 15 to 20 years.

“After 15 years, they’re going to nickel-and-dime you to death with parts and pieces.”

Furnaces have also come a long way and they’re now much more energy efficient, with more speeds and better motors.

They also cost more: $3,000 to $4,200.

Archdekin said that cost, however, will pay for itself in energy savings in about two years.

Brooks has recently installed a new furnace, as well as carbon monoxide detectors, in all levels of her home.

Some companies, like Atco, do offer furnace inspections free of charge in Alberta.

