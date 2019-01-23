Barrie man charged with impaired driving after single-vehicle collision in Innisfil

A 28-year-old man from Barrie has been charged with impaired driving after a single-vehicle collision in Innisfil, police say.

According to South Simcoe police, on Tuesday at around 11 p.m., a vehicle drove into the ditch at the intersection of 7th Line and County Road 4.

Police say when officers spoke to the driver, an odour of alcohol was allegedly detected and a roadside screening device test was conducted.

As a result, officers say the man was arrested and transported to the North Division, where further testing resulted in an additional charge of over 80.

Police say the man was also issued two provincial offence notices for novice driver with a blood alcohol content above zero and having care or control of a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

According to police, the man’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Police say the accused did not require medical treatment as a result of the incident.