Stratford man, 76, arrested for sexual offences against children: police

A 76-year-old Stratford man was arrested in mid-December after Stratford police received complaints of sexual offences against children.

Police made the announcement Wednesday after they had a chance to speak with all of the potential victims in the case.

Police are not releasing the identity of the man who was arrested, because a publication ban has been issued.

Some of the offences were historical in nature, police said, but no time frame as to when they occurred was provided. However, police said they happened over several years and involved children between the ages of four and nine.

None of the victims are related to the accused, although he had a relationship with them and was in a position of power.

Police say the man is facing numerous charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.