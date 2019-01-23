Witness to Irvine Jubal Fraser’s death tells Manitoba court ‘there was nothing I could do’

The trial of the man charged with second degree murder in the death of a Winnipeg bus driver continued Wednesday with testimony from a University of Manitoba worker who witnessed Irvine Jubal Fraser’s final moments.

Brian Kyle Thomas has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Court heard from Kim Defries, who was working clearing snow at the U of M near the bus loop in the early hours of Valentines Day, 2017.

She had just parked near the university’s quad when she noticed a struggle in her rear passenger mirror, she said.

READ MORE: Video footage shows bus driver Irvine Fraser being spit on, muffled sounds of struggle

Defries saw the bus driver, Fraser, holding onto a smaller man, she told the courtroom.

She said she expected Fraser to take the other man down, but saw the smaller man make swinging motions with his right hand until eventually Fraser stumbled backwards to the bus and fell to his knees.

Defries ran to help Fraser, she said, with her coworker following Thomas in his front end loader. However, as soon as she got close, she said “there was nothing I could do.”

The trial is expected to run til the end of next week.