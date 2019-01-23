Donald Trump’s approval rating hits all-time low amid shutdown: poll

U.S. President Donald Trump‘s approval rating has slumped to an all-time low amid the current government shutdown, which is now the longest in the country’s history.

According to a Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday, 57 per cent of American voters disapprove of the president’s job performance — that’s compared to the 40 per cent who approve. The remaining three per cent said they had no opinion on the matter.

This is the highest disapproval rating Politico/Morning Consult polls have found for Trump. The previous high was 56 per cent in August 2017, following Trump’s reaction to white supremacist protests in Charlottesville, Va.

The majority of respondents — 66 per cent — also said they think the country has “pretty seriously gotten off on the wrong track.”

The poll comes as the partial U.S. government shutdown continues indefinitely and both the Republicans and Democrats try to usher in competing legislation to get things running again.

Both sides have been adamant they won’t give in on their principle points, with Trump saying the shutdown will continue until he gets $5.7 billion to build a wall along the Mexico border.

Democratic leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives floated the idea on Wednesday of ending a partial government shutdown by giving Trump most or all of the money he seeks for border security with Mexico — but for items other than a physical wall.

While the disagreements continue, Americans seem to be growing frustrated.

According to the Politico poll, 54 per cent of voters blame Trump and Republicans for the shutdown and 35 per cent blame Democrats.

But there is also support for the border wall in America, the poll noted, explaining that 43 per cent of respondents supported its construction. That’s compared to 49 per cent who oppose it.

Politico’s poll is just one that found rising frustration amid the government shutdown. Another one released by CBS News Wednesday found that 71 per cent of Americans “don’t think the issue of a border wall is worth a government shutdown.”

Most Americans in the CBS poll — 66 per cent — said they want Trump to end the shutdown without wall funding. Only 31 per cent said Trump should wait for funding.

However, 52 per cent also said Democrats should agree to the border wall funding if that’s what it takes to end the shutdown.

The CBS poll also found Trump’s approval ratings have fallen by three percentage points since November. It said 59 per cent of respondents disapprove of his performance, while 36 per cent approve.

Another poll released Wednesday by The Associated Press showed that the shutdown is dragging the president’s approval rating to its lowest level in more than a year.

Overall, 34 per cent of Americans approved of Trump’s job performance in a survey conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. That’s down from 42 per cent a month earlier, it also nears the lowest mark of his two-year presidency.

The president’s approval among Republicans remains close to 80 percent, but his standing with independents is among its lowest points of his time in office.

The Politico/Morning Consult poll was completed between Jan. 18 and 22 by 1,996 registered American voters. It is considered accurate plus or minus two percentage points. The CBS News poll was completed from Jan. 18 to 21 by a random sample of 1,102 American adults. The poll is considered accurate plus or minus three percentage points.