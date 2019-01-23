Lindsay man charged after accusations of fraud involving stolen cheque: police

A Lindsay man is accused of stealing a cheque and depositing it in his name.

On Tuesday, says the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, a Lindsay woman attended her bank and discovered that one of her cheques had been fraudulently deposited into another individual’s account.

The victim says a cheque had been stolen and the accused, who allegedly wrote his name on the cheque, was successful in cashing it.

The woman reported the incident to police who investigated, leading to the arrest of a suspect.

Blayne William Logan, 43, of Lindsay, is charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, making a forged document, fraud under $5,000 and failing to comply with the conditions of his probation order.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Feb. 28.