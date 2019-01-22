Man going wrong way on one-way street in Lindsay charged with impaired driving: police
A Goodwood, Ont., man faces an impaired-driving charge following a traffic stop in Lindsay early Sunday.
City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service say around 1:40 a.m., an officer on patrol in the area of Kent Street West noticed a vehicle travelling the wrong direction on York Street South.
The officer stopped the vehicle and determined the driver was impaired by alcohol, police said.
READ MORE: OPP re-open case of jail cell death of man found with dozens of injuries
Aaron Christopher Vague, 30, of Goodwood, Ont., was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration about 0.08.
He will appear in court in Lindsay on Feb. 21.
WATCH: New impaired driving rules give police sweeping powers
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.