Crime
January 22, 2019 4:01 pm
Updated: January 22, 2019 4:04 pm

Man going wrong way on one-way street in Lindsay charged with impaired driving: police

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A man is charged with impaired driving after police in Lindsay, Ont., stopped a vehicle going the wrong direction on a one-way street.

Getty Images
A Goodwood, Ont., man faces an impaired-driving charge following a traffic stop in Lindsay early Sunday.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service say around 1:40 a.m., an officer on patrol in the area of Kent Street West noticed a vehicle travelling the wrong direction on York Street South.

The officer stopped the vehicle and determined the driver was impaired by alcohol, police said.

Aaron Christopher Vague, 30, of Goodwood, Ont., was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration about 0.08.

He will appear in court in Lindsay on Feb. 21.

