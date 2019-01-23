Winnipeg Blue Bombers extend DB Anthony Gator

Winnipeg Blue Bombers GM Kyle Walters has been on a roll of late with respect to the re-signing of pending free agents, having secured Adam Bighill, Stanley Bryant, Jackson Jeffcoat, and Michael Couture over the past week or so.

But Walters has taken a break from that strategy to extend the existing contract of veteran defensive Back Anthony Gaitor for one more year through the 2020 season.

Gaitor began his CFL career with the BC Lions, prior to joining the Blue Bombers as a free agent on Feb. 1 of last year.

In 10 games with Winnipeg last season, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2011 seventh-round draft pick had two interceptions, two quarterback sacks, and scored both of his defensive touchdowns on a pick six and a fumble recovery in separate games versus the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Gaitor joins 2018 rookie of the year nominee Marcus Sayles as the only other returnee in the secondary under contract for the coming season, following the release of Chris Randle — and with Taylor Loffler, Brandon Alexander, and Kevin Fogg still unsigned and eligible for CFL free agency as of 11 a.m. CT on Tuesday, Feb. 12.

