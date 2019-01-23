Messy winter weather ahead for Peterborough, the Kawarthas: Environment Canada

Environment Canada is calling for snow or freezing rain for Peterborough before it changes to rain Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday morning, Peterborough residents were digging out after around 5 cm of snow fell on the region.

January 23, 2019 – Please be advised that, due to inclement weather, projected freezing rain, continued rain and resulting icy road conditions, busing and school transportation is cancelled today for all of the STSCO jurisdiction. Schools will remain open. https://t.co/IUqpOGOD9c — stsco.ca (@stsco_ca) January 23, 2019

Snow plowing continues to be in full swing. We clear streets in the following order as required by the Municipal Act: Major arterial, then major collectors/bus routes, then residential streets and finally cul-de-sac/minor residential. Please drive with caution. #BeSafe pic.twitter.com/rFTSjtdNE5 — City of Peterborough (@CityPtbo) January 23, 2019

Roads are in rough shape this morning. Hwy 7 from Peterborough to Norwood is track bare/snow covered. Hwy 45 from Norwood to Hastings is snow covered. Take your time, if you’re headed out! #ptbo #onstorm — Mark Giunta (@GiuntaNews) January 23, 2019

Commuter Alert: The roads are BRUTAL. Major routes are very slow. Do you need to drive? Be careful. Freezing rain is on the way pic.twitter.com/uosCgJC8kg — dan duran (@imdanduran) January 23, 2019

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the Peterborough area.

A Colorado low is tracking across southern Ontario on Wednesday, it said, bringing a dramatic shift in weather.

Expected snowfall amounts range from 2 to 5 cm near Lake Ontario, and from 10 to 15 cm over areas near Georgian Bay.

With local roads and highways fully or partially covered in snow, police are reminding motorists to slow down if they need to head outside.

For the second time in three days, school buses were cancelled across the region. It’s the fourth time this school year that buses were cancelled.

Schools, meanwhile, remain open.

A media event for a planned landing of a Canada Armed Forces Snowbird jet at the Peterborough Airport was postponed due to the inclement weather on Wednesday.

