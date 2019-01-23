Messy winter weather ahead for Peterborough, the Kawarthas: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is calling for snow or freezing rain for Peterborough before it changes to rain Wednesday afternoon.
On Wednesday morning, Peterborough residents were digging out after around 5 cm of snow fell on the region.
READ MORE: Hamilton-area closures and cancellations for Jan 23, 2019
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the Peterborough area.
A Colorado low is tracking across southern Ontario on Wednesday, it said, bringing a dramatic shift in weather.
Expected snowfall amounts range from 2 to 5 cm near Lake Ontario, and from 10 to 15 cm over areas near Georgian Bay.
WATCH: Messy mix of wintry weather for Wednesday
With local roads and highways fully or partially covered in snow, police are reminding motorists to slow down if they need to head outside.
For the second time in three days, school buses were cancelled across the region. It’s the fourth time this school year that buses were cancelled.
READ MORE: School buses cancelled across Peterborough and the Kawarthas
Schools, meanwhile, remain open.
A media event for a planned landing of a Canada Armed Forces Snowbird jet at the Peterborough Airport was postponed due to the inclement weather on Wednesday.
More to come…
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.