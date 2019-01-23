Hamilton-area closures and cancellations for Jan 23, 2019
Closures
- Children’s Aid Society of Haldimand and Norfolk
- Grand Erie District School Board
- Providence Christian School
- Rehoboth Christian School
- Schools in Brant, Haldimand and Norfolk, as well as the City of Brantford
Cancellations
- Hamilton District Christian High School exams
