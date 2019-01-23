Weather
Hamilton-area closures and cancellations for Jan 23, 2019

Closures

  • Children’s Aid Society of Haldimand and Norfolk
  • Grand Erie District School Board
  • Providence Christian School
  • Rehoboth Christian School
  • Schools in Brant, Haldimand and Norfolk, as well as the City of Brantford

Cancellations

  • Hamilton District Christian High School exams

