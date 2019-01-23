Director Bryan Singer faces new allegations of sex with underage boys

NOTE: The article below contains sexually explicit language that might be offensive to some readers. Please read at your own discretion.

New allegations have emerged against original Bohemian Rhapsody director Bryan Singer, including reports of sexual misconduct with underage boys.

The report, published by the Atlantic, includes a story from a man named Victor Valdovinos, who says he was sexually assaulted by Singer when he was 13 years old, working as an extra on the set of Apt Pupil.

Valdovinos claims he was told to undress and put on a towel for a locker-room scene and that throughout the day Singer would come to check on him. “Every time he had a chance — three times — he would go back there… he was always touching my chest.”

At one point, Valdovinos says the director, who would have been in his early 30s at the time, reached through the towel flaps and “grabbed my genitals and started masturbating it.” He also claims Singer “rubbed his front part on me,” and “did it all with this smile.”

“I was frozen. Speechless,” Valdovinos says. “He came back to where I was in the locker room throughout the day to molest me.”

The exposé also includes reports from three other accusers who wish to remain anonymous. One man claims he had sex with Singer when he was 15; another says he was 17 when he started having sex with the director, who would have been 31 at the time.

A third man alleges that he engaged in oral sex with Singer when he was 17 or 18.

“He would stick his hands down your pants without consent,” the man tells the Atlantic. “He was predatory in that he would ply people with alcohol and drugs and then have sex with them.”

Andrew Brettler, Singer’s attorney, denied the accusations that Singer ever had sex with underage boys. He also disputed the details of the accounts made by the accusers.

Singer has been hit with a number of sexual misconduct allegations in recent years, including in April 2014, when Michael Egan alleged the director had raped him in 1999 when Egan was 17. The case was later dropped due to discrepancies in Egan’s story.

Another rape accusation came in December 2017, when Cesar Sanchez-Guzman claimed that Singer sexually assaulted him on a yacht in 2003. The case is still pending, though Singer denies the allegation.

Following the accusation in December 2017, Singer was fired from Bohemian Rhapsody, two weeks before the end of production. The film received five Oscar nominations Tuesday, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury.

Singer, who remains the credited director of the Queen biopic, was not nominated. He is next set to direct Red Sonja for Millennium Films.