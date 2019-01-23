Huawei CFO has ‘strong’ case that Donald Trump politicized her arrest: McCallum

John McCallum, Canada’s ambasssador to China, told Chinese-language media in a closed-door meeting that Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou can make “strong arguments” her arrest has been politicized and that she should not be extradited to the U.S.

Reports of the Tuesday meeting, which was kept secret from English-language media, emerged Wednesday morning as clips began circulating online of McCallum defending the argument put forward by China over the past two months that there has been political interference in Meng’s case and pointing the finger squarely at U.S. President Donald Trump.

Because of that, he said Meng can make a strong case to a judge that she should be freed.

“I think she has quite good arguments on her side. One, political involvement by comments from Donald Trump in her case,” McCallum said at the Markham, Ont., meeting.

“Two, there’s an extraterritorial aspect to her case. And three, there’s the issue of Iran sanctions in her case and Canada does not sign on to these. So I think she has some strong arguments she can make before a judge.”

Meng, 46, is CFO of the Chinese technological giant and the daughter of its founder.

She was arrested on Dec. 1, 2018, by Canadian authorities in Vancouver at the behest of the U.S., which accuses her company of using a subsidiary to skirt American sanctions on doing business with Iran.

Meng denies the allegations.

However, Trump came under fire last month when he suggested to Reuters that he viewed her arrest as a bargaining chip in his trade war with China.

“Whatever’s good for this country, I would do,” Trump said when asked if he would get involved in Meng’s case.

“If I think it’s good for what will be certainly the largest trade deal ever made, which is a very important thing, [or] what’s good for national security, I would certainly intervene if I thought it was necessary.”

That comment came amid accusations from Chinese media that Meng’s arrest was politically-motivated.

Canada has for weeks been working behind the scenes to gather statements of support from allies defending the impartial handling of her case and the independence of the Canadian judicial system from politics.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and a contingent of other Canadian cabinet ministers are in Davos, Switzerland this week for the World Economic Forum, where they are working to gather more support against China’s criticism of the case as well as its detention of two Canadian citizens in what has been widely characterized as a retaliation last month for Meng’s arrest.

It remains to be seen whether McCallum’s remarks could throw a wrench into those efforts.

Adam Austen, press secretary for Freeland, said in a statement Meng’s case is not being politicized.

“With respect to Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s Chief Financial Officer, Canada is conducting a fair, unbiased and transparent legal proceeding,” he said.

“There has been no political involvement in this process. Canada respects its international legal commitments, including by honouring its extradition treaty with the United States.”

