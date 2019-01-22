Meng Wanzhou’s extradition to be formally pursued by the U.S., reports say

The United States is set to formally request Meng Wanzhou‘s extradition after Canada arrested her at their request, reports said Monday.

The Globe and Mail was first to report that America has notified Canada that it will go ahead and seek the Huawei CFO’s extradition, according to David MacNaughton, Canada’s ambassador to the U.S.

CNN confirmed the report with MacNaughton on Monday.

“I have been told they [the U.S. Justice Department] will proceed,” he said, adding, “we have had no indication that they will not.”

The U.S. Justice Department told Reuters, “we will comment through our filings.”

The reports came just nine days before a deadline that the Americans had to file for extradition.

Were the U.S. to miss that deadline, Meng could have been released, lawyers have said.

Under Canada’s Extradition Act, a foreign entity makes a request to extradite a person whose alleged conduct is recognized as a criminal matter by both nations, according to the Department of Justice.

Once a person is arrested in Canada, the country that has requested the extradition has a certain number of days before they can make a formal request.

Lawyers working in the Justice Department’s International Assistance Group (IAG) have to decide within 30 days of the deadline whether to issue an authority to proceed with the extradition.

This authority, the department said, sets the stage for a hearing that will decide whether the person who’s been arrested should be sent for extradition.

Meng was arrested at Vancouver International Airport at the request of the United States on Dec. 1, on charges of violating sanctions against Iran.

She was later released under numerous conditions — she has had to surrender her passports, she has to wear an ankle bracelet and stay within Vancouver and its suburbs.

Meng also has to stay in one of the homes owned by her family between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Meanwhile, Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have been detained in China on allegations of “endangering national security” after Meng’s arrest.

Global News has reached out to the Canadian Embassy in Washington as well as Canada’s Department of Justice for comment.

With files from Reuters and the Canadian Press