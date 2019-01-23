Kingston-area school buses cancelled for third straight day
After two days of frigid temperatures nearing minus-35 C with the wind chill, the anticipated inclement weather for southeastern Ontario has prompted school bus operators to cancel services for a third straight day.
As was the case Monday and Tuesday, schools will remain open, however parents and guardians are responsible for transportation to and from school.
This week happens to be the start of exams for high school students at the Limestone District School Board. But with so many ‘snow days’ this week, the school board has issued a statement in regards to changes to the exam schedule.
Exams scheduled to be taken on Thursday have now been moved to Friday, with the rest being moved back into next week.
So far, forecasts for Thursday are calling for up to 3 mm of rain and about a centimeter of snow.
