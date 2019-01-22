Unauthorized tickets surfacing for 2019 NHL Heritage Classic in Regina

Counterfeit tickets are showing up for the 2019 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic, prompting the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) to warn potential buyers.

According to the organization, listings for tickets are appearing on various websites without official authorization or access to actual tickets.

READ MORE: FCAA warns concert-goers not to get cheated by fake Carrie Underwood tickets

REAL said guests with counterfeit or fraudulent tickets will be denied entry to the event.

Ticket information will be announced directly from the NHL and REAL in the coming months.

The Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames face off Oct. 26 at Mosaic Stadium during the 2019-20 regular season.

WATCH BELOW: City of Regina asked to contribute $150,000 for 2019 NHL Heritage Classic

Once officially released, buyers will be able to purchase tickets from various sources, including the NHL’s official website, Ticketmaster and the Brandt Centre box office.

A formal complaint about ticket sales can be made by contacting Saskatchewan’s consumer protection division at 1-877-880-5550 or by emailing consumerprotection@gov.sk.ca.