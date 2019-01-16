Voice of Riders calls it quits after 20 years to pursue new opportunity

The voice of the Saskatchewan Roughriders announced his resignation on Twitter Wednesday.

Rod Pedersen spent the last 20 seasons doing Riders play-by-play on CKRM radio.

“I am announcing my resignation effective immediately in order to pursue another professional opportunity,” Pedersen said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Pedersen also spent 15 seasons as the voice of the Regina Pats, before focusing his efforts more on the Riders and his daily all-sports talk show, “The Sportscage”.

“I’d like to thank Harvard Broadcasting, the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Regina Pats for the opportunities they’ve afforded me since I came to Regina in 1995,” he said in the statement.

Pedersen recently compiled and produced Heart & Soul of the SJHL – A 50 Year History.

On Sale Now: My latest book Heart & Soul of the SJHL – A 50-Year History! 🏒🌾Available online >> https://t.co/egEzWqS9eC and @famosodowntown pic.twitter.com/7HaVrZZePR — Rod Pedersen (@rodpedersen) December 13, 2018

The book shares the stories of all 12 teams currently in the league, and former and relocated franchises such as the Minot Top Guns, Lebret Eagles and Moose Jaw Canucks.

Pedersen thanked his listeners in his Twitter statement and said he would be revealing his new job opportunity in the near future.