‘Heart & Soul of the SJHL – A 50 Year History’ hits the market

A book sharing stories from the 50-year history of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL), including the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy, is now available for purchase.

Compiled and produced by best-selling Saskatchewan author Rod Pedersen, Heart & Soul of the SJHL – A 50 Year History shares the stories of all 12 teams currently in the league, and former and relocated franchises such as the Minot Top Guns, Lebret Eagles and Moose Jaw Canucks.

“The league is close to my family. I thought I knew most things of the SJHL, but it turned out I didn’t know as much as I thought I did,” Pedersen said.

“It was fun putting the book together, having a team of writers from all across the SJHL and across the province.”

Among the stories, the book features a section dedicated to the Humboldt Broncos, honouring those involved in the April 6 bus crash.

“The families had to approve the photos that were used and the biographies, and they did. To know this is a publication that the SJHL and the Humboldt Broncos are proud of, is probably the best feeling,” Pedersen said.

All proceeds from the book go to the SJHL, its 12 teams, and the SJHL Assistance Fund for player’s mental health.

“For it to be a fundraiser for the league, to me, is a great feeling,” Pedersen said.

“The coaches aren’t making a lot of money, the players aren’t making any. The people who are in this game are in it for the love of the game and not every league can say that. I think the league resonates with about every hockey fan in the province.”

The book can be purchased in every SJHL arena in the province between now and Christmas and can also be ordered on the SJHL website.