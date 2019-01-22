Firefighters battle blaze at vacant home in Lower Sackville
Firefighters were busy Tuesday afternoon battling a fire at a vacant home in Lower Sackville.
The blaze broke out in the 300-block of Sackville Drive.
Acting District Chief Stephen Turner says fire crews arrived to find the house “fully involved.”
“We immediately established a defensive position as it was too involved to have firefighters on the inside,” Turner said.
He says five Halifax fire trucks and some support vehicles responded to the scene. As well, police, fire and EHS were on scene. There were no reported injuries.
Turner says crews would be on scene for “quite some time” due to the age of the structure, its layout and the safety concerns for firefighters.
