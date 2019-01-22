352 impaired driving offences in Saskatchewan during December

SGI said police laid 352 impaired driving charges in Saskatchewan during the December traffic safety spotlight.

Of those, 306 involved Criminal Code offences and 46 were roadside suspensions for experienced drivers with a blood alcohol content ranging from .04 to .08.

The numbers include drivers charged with drug impaired driving.

SGI said the focus will remain on impaired driving during January as they want “to make 2019 the year nobody thinks about driving impaired.”

Officials said new laws allow police to demand a breath sample from any driver who has been pulled over, making it harder to get away with impaired driving.

Police will soon use roadside saliva tests to determine recent cannabis use, along with standard field sobriety tests and drug recognition evaluations.

SGI said police ticketed 375 drivers during the month, including 282 for using a cellphone.

Another 287 tickets related to seatbelts and car seats were issued, and 4,771 tickets were handed out for speeding and aggressive driving.

