Boy, 11, injured in snowmobile collision in Gravenhurst: OPP

An 11-year-old boy was injured in a snowmobile collision in Gravenhurst, police say.

According to Bracebridge OPP, on Monday just after 5 p.m., officers received a report of a snowmobile crash on an island on Khashe Lake.

Officers say an 11-year-old boy had been doing doughnuts on the ice when he lost control of the snowmobile.

Police say the snowmobile drove up a steep embankment and struck a tree.

READ MORE: Emergency crews on scene of structure fire in Tiny Township, OPP say

Officers say the rider and machine tumbled back down the embankment to the ice.

According to police, the child was wearing a helmet but sustained a broken arm and facial injuries.

Police say the child was transported to a local hospital before he was flown to the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto.