Burst pipe helps douse fire in Okanagan home

A fire and flood in a Lake Country home lead to tens of thousands of dollars in damage on Monday night.

The Lake Country Fire Department was called to a home on Glenmore Road near Shanks Road just after 9 p.m. for a report of thick, black smoke.

A fire had broken out in a mechanical room of one of the single-storey townhouse units, according to fire chief Steve Windsor.

At the same time, a water pipe burst helping douse the flames, but caused extensive water damage that also affected two neighbouring units.

About 16 inches of water accumulated in the basement.

The resident estimates there is $40-50,000 in damage from the flood and fire.