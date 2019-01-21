Cardboard cutout of Mountie stolen from Kelowna school zone

A cardboard cutout of Kelowna RCMP Const. Warren Ning has been stolen from a local school zone, according to police.

The life-sized cardboard replica of a Mountie with his radar gun was propped up outside A.S. Matheson Elementary School to slow speeding drivers.

RCMP believe the cutout was unlawfully removed sometime after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

“Simply put, it is truly disappointing,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release. “This initiative was created with the safety of our youth in mind. Whoever is responsible for the theft has put students at risk.”

Anyone who spots the missing Mountie cutout is asked to contact police at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.