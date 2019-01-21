Canada
January 21, 2019 6:53 pm

Cardboard cutout of Mountie stolen from Kelowna school zone

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

A cardboard cutout of a Mountie posted in a school zone has been stolen, according to police.

Courtesy: RCMP
A A

A cardboard cutout of Kelowna RCMP Const. Warren Ning has been stolen from a local school zone, according to police.

The life-sized cardboard replica of a Mountie with his radar gun was propped up outside A.S. Matheson Elementary School to slow speeding drivers.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP uses cardboard cops to slow down school zone speeders

RCMP believe the cutout was unlawfully removed sometime after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

“Simply put, it is truly disappointing,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release. “This initiative was created with the safety of our youth in mind. Whoever is responsible for the theft has put students at risk.”

READ MORE: ‘Shocked and furious’: Vernon murder victim’s sister speaks out against absolute discharge

Anyone who spots the missing Mountie cutout is asked to contact police at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
A.S. Matheson Elementary School
cardboard cutout
cardboard cutout cop
cardboard cutout mountie
Kelowna
Kelowna police
Kelowna RCMP
Mounties
RCMP
School Zone

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.