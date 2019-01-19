Dog rescued after being found alone in snowbank along Coquihalla

VSA Highway Maintenance workers came across a heartbreaking sight near the Coquihalla summit Friday afternoon.

While team plowing Highway 5 southbound between Hope and Merritt, Carlie Holman and her work partner spotted a dog sitting on a snowbank between the Great Bear Snowshed and the Zopkios brake check.

“I couldn’t believe there was a dog left there or abandoned or lost. I just wanted to save him,” Holman told Global News.

Holman immediately radioed her foreman and the pair jumped into action to rescue the animal, who was shivering, frightened and alone.

“I pulled over, my foreman pulled over behind me and he had his arrow board on. We both jumped out of our trucks and had to climb this huge snowbank,” recalled Holman.

Together the plow operator and her foreman, Ron Hagen, scaled the snow wall to try and lure the dog, who was wearing a Harley Davidson collar and had a broken leash still attached.

“Ron goes up the hill and he’s trying to convince him to come down and he was shaking and he was, you know, tail between the legs and, you know, he was nervous right, and cold,” said Holman.

Holman moved in closer to the dog and managed to quickly bond with the animal.

“I was talking to him and I stuck out my hand, and he licked my hand after I got him to trust me, and then he started licking my face.”

Once the dog was comfortable with her, Holman grabbed what was left of his leash and brought him down the snowbank.

“After I had the leash in hand, he was just like a big puppy coming down that hill he was so happy.”

They put the dog in Hagen’s work truck and he was driven back to the VSA maintenance shop.

When Holman finished her snowplowing shift, she took the dog home to Chilliwack – and posted about the rescue on Facebook in hopes of identifying the dog’s owner.

Her post has since been shared thousands of times, but so far she has been unable to reunite the lost canine with his family.

Holman is calling the dog ‘Chance’ and says it looks like he was well loved before he ended up stranded on the snowbank.

Chance has no tags or tattoos and is not neutered but is very friendly. Holman had the animal checked out by a veterinarian Saturday morning – and was told he is a Mastiff black Lab cross about one to two years old, with no microchip.

“We have your dog, he’s safe and he’s happy and we hope that you claim him and we can bring him home to you,” said Holman when asked what her message was for the dog’s owners.

Holman is hoping to give Chance a second chance with his first family – but says she is willing to adopt the canine survivor if no one comes forward to claim him.

“If he had of come down on the highway and got hit, it would have been a totally different story and it would have been pretty devastating,” said Holman.

The mystery dog is settling in well with his temporary foster family, sleeping on Holman’s daughter’s bed Friday night.