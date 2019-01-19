Mission mom outraged at 24-hour suspension for impaired driver that killed family dog

A Mission mother is furious about what she calls an overly lenient penalty for an impaired driver that killed her family pet, and who she says nearly hit her son.

Jaclyn Andall said the family is still grieving the loss of their nine-year-old Shih tzu-Brussels Griffin cross Cherry, who was hit by a speeding car on Diamond Avenue near Lee Street around 7 p.m. on Friday.

She said her 16-year-old son had taken Cherry for a walk down the shoulder of the street when a pair of cars she believes were street racing sped past, one of them losing control.

“[He] went off the road and ran over my dog, and missed my kid by inches, literally inches,” Andall said, adding that the driver had a “N” marker on the car.

“I am in complete shock. I am very, very thankful that my kid was not hit. Unfortunately I believe the dog saved his life, because had she been on the grass, it would have been him.”

Mission RCMP confirmed officers attended the scene and that the adult driver was given a field sobriety test and determined to be impaired, likely by drugs.

He was given a 24-hour roadside suspension, police said. Police could not confirm if the driver was a novice.

Andall said Cherry was still alive after being struck, but after a bad prognosis from the vet, the family made the hard choice to put her down.

“So I chose to end her suffering, and now my son has to live with the fact that he watched his dog get hit and killed by someone street racing and driving while high,” she said.

And she said she’s outraged the driver won’t face a stiffer penalty.

“I want more,” she said. “The guy was high and completely reckless on a dead-end street. I want more.”

“It’s the biggest thing with driving high. It’s been a lot of people’s fears and especially mine, with my son walking around out there. I want more than 24 hours.”

Andall said her son is still dealing with survivor guilt.

“He’s reliving it,” she said. “He’s beating himself, going, ‘I should have just taken her out back.'”