Gallery: Super blood wolf moon eclipse across the Okanagan

Stargazers across the Okanagan were busy watching the total lunar eclipse with a super blood wolf moon overnight.

A lunar eclipse, which only happens during full moons, takes place when the Earth lines up between the sun and the moon, blocking out the sun’s light and casting a shadow on the lunar surface.

READ MORE: A lunar eclipse and a ‘super blood wolf moon’: how to watch this cosmic event

A supermoon happens when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position to the Earth.

Since the phenomenon appears in January, when wolves would howl in hunger outside villages during pre- and early colonial times, it has earned the name “wolf moon,” according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

READ MORE: Here’s how the ‘super blood wolf moon’ eclipse looked across the world

The entire eclipse took more than three hours. The moon turned red due to sunlight scattering off Earth’s atmosphere.

—With files from Katie Dangerfield