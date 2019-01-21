Canada
January 21, 2019 12:28 pm
Updated: January 21, 2019 12:33 pm

Gallery: Super blood wolf moon eclipse across the Okanagan

By Global News

WATCH: The beginning of the total lunar eclipse that took place on Jan. 20-21, 2019.

A A

Stargazers across the Okanagan were busy watching the total lunar eclipse with a super blood wolf moon overnight.

A lunar eclipse, which only happens during full moons, takes place when the Earth lines up between the sun and the moon, blocking out the sun’s light and casting a shadow on the lunar surface.

image1—3

Courtesy: Meghann Fletcher

image1-2

Courtesy: Meghann Fletcher

20190120_205610

Courtesy: Vera Darius

received_396302830944429

Courtesy: Chandler Stinson | Shannon Lake

kimberly kosic

Courtesy: Kimberly Kosic | East Kelowna

img_0022 (5)

Courtesy: Sandra Gault | Kelowna

dscn1251

Courtesy: Jill McKillop | Summerland

dscn1247

Courtesy: Jill McKillop | Summerland

dscn1243

The super blood wolf moon on Jan. 20-21, 2019.

Courtesy: Jill McKillop | Summerland
dscn1208

Courtesy: Jill McKillop | Summerland

dscn1203

Courtesy: Jill McKillop | Summerland

dscn1184

Courtesy: Jill McKillop | Summerland

dscn1164

Courtesy: Jill McKillop | Summerland

20190120_183735

Courtesy: Austin Jennings | Kamloops

850_0245-3

Courtesy: Dave Parm

p_20190120_165952_ll

Courtesy: Dean Hughes | Enderby Cliffs

20190120_173444

Courtesy: Kimberly Madigan-Goodall

READ MORE: A lunar eclipse and a ‘super blood wolf moon’: how to watch this cosmic event

A supermoon happens when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position to the Earth.

Since the phenomenon appears in January, when wolves would howl in hunger outside villages during pre- and early colonial times, it has earned the name “wolf moon,” according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

READ MORE: Here’s how the ‘super blood wolf moon’ eclipse looked across the world

The entire eclipse took more than three hours. The moon turned red due to sunlight scattering off Earth’s atmosphere.

—With files from Katie Dangerfield

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
eclipse
January Supermoon
January wolf moon
Kelowna
Lunar Eclipse
Okanagan
penticton
Stargazers
stargazing
summerland
super blood wolf moon
Supermoon
Vernon
wolf moon

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.