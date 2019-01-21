Dog rescued from B.C.’s Coquihalla highway reunited with Albertan owner

It was a happy ending Sunday night as a dog found lost on the Coquihalla highway was reunited with his owner.

Archer, a black mastiff-cross, was found sitting cold and alone atop a snow bank near the Coquihalla summit on Friday by a road crew with VSA Highway Maintenance.

Carlie Holman, one of the workers that found Archer and who cared for him over the weekend, met up with Archer’s owner Tony, a trucker from Alberta, for the emotional reunion which was captured on video.

Tony can be seen getting out of his rig, squatting down, and calling “Archer” to the dog.

The pup runs to him, wagging his tail before the driver stands up and says “thank you” to Holman.

The pair then embraces in a hug. Archer, not to be outdone, hops up on his hind legs to join in a three-way cuddle.

“It was quite the reunion, it was definitely tear-jerking for sure. Lots of kissing and hugging,” said Holman.

Holman said Archer’s owner reached out to her over Facebook on Sunday after seeing news stories and social media about the rescued 10-month-old pup.

He said Archer ran off on Tuesday after being struck by another truck in the Zopkios brake check around 8 p.m.

He searched for the dog for several hours and even returned on Wednesday before heading home to Alberta fearing he’d lost his dog forever.

Then the VSA crew stepped in.

VSA road foreman Ron Hagen said a plow driver spotted Archer atop a steep snow bank on Friday and called it in.

Both Hagen and Holman drove down to see what was going on.

“The bank was so steep we had to get on the tailgate of the truck to get up on the bank,” Hagen said.

“This guy, he’s sitting there like he’s waiting for someone to come and get him. I got up to him and he growled a little bit.”

Not knowing if the 100-pound mastiff was friendly or not, Hagen went to get some gloves. But while he was gone, Holman managed to make a connection.

“The tail started going, and he almost licked her to death to start with,” said Hagen.

The pair coaxed Archer down and into their truck, before taking him back to the VSA shop, where they fed him and gave him water and posted about the rescue on Facebook.

Holman then brought the dog home to care for him over the weekend while they searched for his owner.

Finally, the connection came through — with Archer’s owner and the dog seeing each other for the first time in nearly a week by video chat.

“I showed the phone to Archer and they were talking to each other,” said Holman.

“Well not talking, obviously, the dog wasn’t — but that’s how they reunited, over the phone. And he was crying, and it was pretty amazing.”

Then Monday, the reunion — with Holman and her kids saying a sad goodbye to Archer, and waving him off as he and his owner got back on the long road home.

— With files from Kristen Robinson