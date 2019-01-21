Crime
January 21, 2019 4:45 pm

Ottawa police seize gun, drugs after downtown traffic collision

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

Police charged two people with firearm-related offences after seizing a gun and drugs following a collision in Ottawa.

Ottawa police say they have seized a gun and drugs and arrested two men after a collision downtown on Saturday.

Police say the collision occurred at around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Catherine and Metcalfe streets. The crash was witnessed by an off-duty police officer, who called 911 in relation to minor injuries sustained by those in the car.

When police arrived, they began questioning those in the car. Police say the driver began refusing to co-operate and would not identify himself. He was placed under arrest, and police say officers then found a loaded .22-calibre handgun as well as powder cocaine and $1,000 in cash. The passenger in the vehicle was also arrested.

The driver, Daniel Ofori, 26, of Brantford, Ont., was charged with dangerous driving, obstruction and various gun-related charges.

The passenger, Joshua William Black, 20, of Ottawa, was also charged with gun-related offences. Both appeared in court on Sunday.

