Ottawa police seize gun, drugs after downtown traffic collision
Ottawa police say they have seized a gun and drugs and arrested two men after a collision downtown on Saturday.
Police say the collision occurred at around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Catherine and Metcalfe streets. The crash was witnessed by an off-duty police officer, who called 911 in relation to minor injuries sustained by those in the car.
READ MORE: Proposed class-action suit seeks $60M in damages for Ottawa bus crash passengers, witnesses
When police arrived, they began questioning those in the car. Police say the driver began refusing to co-operate and would not identify himself. He was placed under arrest, and police say officers then found a loaded .22-calibre handgun as well as powder cocaine and $1,000 in cash. The passenger in the vehicle was also arrested.
READ MORE: Volunteers help the homeless stay warm as Ontario endures extreme cold weather
The driver, Daniel Ofori, 26, of Brantford, Ont., was charged with dangerous driving, obstruction and various gun-related charges.
The passenger, Joshua William Black, 20, of Ottawa, was also charged with gun-related offences. Both appeared in court on Sunday.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.